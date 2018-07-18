No Other US President Has Been As "Tough" On Russia, Says Donald Trump

"He understands it, and he's not happy about it," Donald Trump said. "And he shouldn't be happy about it because there's never been a president as tough on Russia as I have been."

World | | Updated: July 18, 2018 22:31 IST
Donald Trump met Vladimir Putin on Monday. (File)

Washington, United States: 

US President Donald Trump, facing criticism that he failed to hold Russian leader Vladimir Putin to account at their Helsinki summit, claimed on Wednesday that no president has been as "tough" on Russia as he has.

"We're doing very well, probably as well as anybody has ever done with Russia," Trump said at a cabinet meeting at the White House. 

"Look at what we've done. Look at sanctions," he said.  "And I think President Putin knows that better than anybody. Certainly a lot better than the media.

"He understands it, and he's not happy about it," Trump said. "And he shouldn't be happy about it because there's never been a president as tough on Russia as I have been."



