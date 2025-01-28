No Office For Elon Musk In White House, Clarifies Donald Trump

Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Donald Trump administration 2.0, was reportedly eyeing his office inside the Oval Office, West Wing of the White House. However, US President Donald Trump has clarified that a separate office has been set up for Tesla chief Musk and his team. And it is not a part of the Oval Office.

During a press briefing on Saturday (January 25), when Trump was asked if Musk has an office in the West Wing, the President categorically said, "No, no, not - it's not Elon's office."

"We have an office that's set up for purposes of - when I do an executive order, that the order is carried out, not that it sits around for three months. And we'll have about 20 people, maybe more, working out of that office," Trump said.

Further talking about the office and the role of people working out of it, Trump said, "And there's about 20 or 25 people that will be working out of that office, and it's really a "go get 'em" office to make sure it gets done. That's what that is."

According to The Times, Musk's senior leadership team will be based in the Eisenhower executive office building, which is in the White House grounds but a short walk away across a road from the main complex.

Trump 2.0 Paves Way For DOGE

Earlier in November, Trump announced the formation of DOGE to "dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies - essential to the 'Save America' Movement."

Trump and Musk have claimed that $2 trillion could potentially be saved, but most experts believe that is not realistic without deep cuts to crucial social services or benefits.

Last week, on January 20, the White House announced that the United States Digital Service is being publicly renamed as the United States DOGE Service (USDS) and shall be established in the Executive Office of the President.