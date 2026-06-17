No Nukes, $300 Billion Fund: What's Inside US-Iran 14-Point Deal

Details have emerged about the secretive US-Iran 'memorandum of understanding' (MoU), laying out the terms that extend the ceasefire to Lebanon, allow Iran to manage the Strait of Hormuz, temporarily waive Iranian oil sanctions and establish a pathway toward a comprehensive peace agreement. The full text of the agreement has not been officially released, but Bloomberg News and Al Arabiya have published what they say is the 14-point MoU.

The reported text shows that the terms agreed upon between Washington and Tehran have no concrete solution regarding Iran's nuclear programme apart from a pledge to never produce or obtain a nuclear weapon and openness to further discuss other details, including the removal or destruction of Tehran's highly enriched nuclear dust (uranium) in a 60-day negotiation period that will begin after the MoU is signed on Friday.

The framework also outlines commitments between Iran and the US regarding sanctions relief for the Islamic Republic, maritime security in the Middle East and the eventual withdrawal of American forces from the region.

According to the US and Saudi outlets, the 14 points in the MoU include the following: