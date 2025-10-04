"No More Beards, Long Hair": Pete Hegseth's Military Grooming Rules Draw Criticism From Sikhs

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth's recent remarks on military grooming standards have drawn sharp criticism from the Sikh Coalition, a leading advocacy group for Sikhs in the US military. The new grooming rule restricts beards, long hair and other personal expressions.

Speaking at Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth said, "No more beards, long hair, superficial individual expression," adding, "If you want a beard, you can join special forces, if not, then shave," according to the Sikh Coalition.

While addressing nearly 800 generals, admirals, and senior enlisted leaders, Hegseth, a former Army National Guard officer, mocked servicemembers with facial hair, referring to them as "beardo-s" and "fat generals".

Sikhs, Orthodox Jews, and Muslims who are allowed to keep facial hair for religious reasons may no longer be able to do so under the new rule and have to choose between their religious practices and military service.

The coalition said the military is now on "high alert" and that Sikhs have repeatedly shown that following their faith, such as wearing turbans or keeping uncut hair, does not prevent them from being effective, honourable, or capable service members.

Hours after Hegseth's speech, the Pentagon had released a memo titled "Grooming Standards for Facial Hair," directing all military branches to revert to the rules in place before 2010 and stating that "facial hair waivers are generally not authorised."

According to the memo, all personnel must maintain a clean shave, sideburns will be above the ear opening and moustaches are authorised but will be neatly trimmed. In addition to this, beards, goatees and other facial hair are prohibited unless specifically authorised.

All branches must make plans to comply within 60 days, and full enforcement of the new standards must happen within 90 days, the memo read.

"Applicants unable to comply will be deferred from accession until standards are met," it further mentioned.

Mikey Weinstein, founder of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF), pointed out that the new grooming rules are not just about beards or hairstyles but described them as a "comprehensive, universal attack" that unfairly targets people who are not straight, white, Christian, and male, reported local media.