Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has been given shelter in UAE (File)

The United States reiterated Wednesday that it did not see Ashraf Ghani as a player in Afghanistan, after the ousted president vowed to return.

"He is no longer a figure in Afghanistan," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters as she declined to comment on the United Arab Emirates' decision to grant him asylum.

