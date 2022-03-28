No-Confidence Motion Against Imran Khan Tabled In Pak National Assembly

Imran Khan came to power in 2018 with promises to create a 'Naya Pakistan'.

A no-confidence motion to remove Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented in parliament on Monday.

The house will begin a debate on the motion, which was moved by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday.

Though the session was called on March 25, three days after the deadline, the Speaker refused to allow the motion to be tabled.

The Opposition parties are confident that they can get the support of 172 members in the house of 342 to dislodge the government, while the government claims that it enjoys the required support in the house to foil the attempt.

Mr Khan came to power in 2018 with promises to create a 'Naya Pakistan'.

The Pakistan Prime Minister is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan's party, has 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly and needs at least 172 lawmakers on its side to remain in the government.