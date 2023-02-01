No Classified Documents Found During Search Of Biden's Home: Attorney

Joe Biden's Delaware beach house' seaech turned up no classified documents. (File)

A search by US law enforcement of President Joe Biden's Delaware beach house turned up no classified documents, the president's lawyer said Wednesday.

"No documents with classified markings were found," attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement after the latest search of the president's belongings for improperly stored documents.

Agents did however take "for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as vice president."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)