No Airspace Violation, Says US After Iran Claims To Have Shot Down Drone

Iran claims it shot down a USdrone last week. (Representational image)

The US military did not fly over Iranian airspace on Wednesday, the US military said, after a news website run by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said a US drone was shot down over the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.

"No U.S. aircraft were operating in Iranian airspace today," Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the U.S. military's Central Command, said shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

Urban declined further comment. The US military has in recent days confirmed an attempt by Iran to shoot down a US drone last week as well as a successful shootdown of one on June 6 by Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen.