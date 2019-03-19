'No Access' To Father Nawaz Sharif For Past Five Days, Says Maryam Sharif

Maryam Nawaz Sharif posted a series of Tweets regarding her father's health. (File)

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Monday said that since the past five days she has not been allowed to have any communication with her ailing father, who is currently serving imprisonment at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

Maryam took to Twitter saying, "I am still waiting for permission to meet MNS. He is unwell and it's been 5 days that I have no access to him. Not even his personal physician has been allowed to see him."

"I am very upset because he said that if something happened to God, he would not say to anyone," she added, noting that she had no knowledge of her father's condition at present.

Geo News reported that the daughter of former Prime Minister waited outside the jail for permission to meet her father, adding that not even the personal physician of Sharif was allowed to see him.

"A humble reminder: Force of retribution never sleeps," she added.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Jinnah Hospital on February 15 after he complained of fever, stomach ache, and headache. However, he was later moved to the jail after Islamabad High Court last week rejected his petition seeking bail on medical grounds.

Citing inadequate availability of medical facilities in jail, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members, in February, had requested the Punjab Assembly secretariat to grant permission to the three-time Prime Minister to go abroad for his medical treatment.

Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a seven-year jail sentence, was shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail in December 2018 following his conviction in the Al-Aziziya Steel Mills corruption reference in line with the Supreme Court's July 2017 verdict.

