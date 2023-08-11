'Nightmare': US Woman Returns From Vacation, Finds Snake In Her Toilet

Coachwhip snakes, in contrast to rattlesnakes, are essentially non-venomous.

Snakes are one of the scariest reptiles that exist on the planet. However, their unique and amazing abilities often make them fascinating creatures. They are also masters of disguise and possess a special ability to confuse predators with their tactics. Recently, a woman in Arizona, United States, who returned from a vacation found a snake in one of the most unexpected places of her home - toilet - as per a report in Newsweek.

When she discovered the snake hiding in the toilet bowl, Tucson resident Michelle Lespron hurriedly dialled the snake-catching company Rattlesnake Solutions. As per the snake catchers, the woman initially thought it was a rattlesnake, however, when the snake-catcher came to her residence, he understood that it was an "entirely different species - a beautiful black and pink Coachwhip."

The company said in its Facebook post, "A snake in a toilet! It happens - Nikolaus was called to a home to catch what was called in as a rattlesnake seen in the toilet. After 3 visits over 2 days, he was able to finally get hands on it - a beautiful black and pink Coachwhip!"

The company said that it is a rare occurrence and it is extremely difficult to remove them from that area. "This was in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson. We are called to catch one or two snakes in toilets each year, and it is very uncommon. These snakes may get into the plumbing through vaults in septic systems, flushed in from other homes, and a variety of other situations. If you're seeing this and thinking you need to put your home on the market, you should know this is among the rarest of situations we are called to handle," it concluded.

Ms Lespron told the outlet that "she slammed the lid back down right away" when she saw the reptile. Responding to the company's Facebook post, the woman said, "Heyyyyy! That's my toilet! So many people think this is fake but I guarantee it's real. My nightmares of being bit on my butt prove it. Nick made it his MISSION to get this snake out of my toilet! He's awesome and is responsible for saving me from any more nightmares!!!"

As per Newsweek, coachwhip snakes, in contrast to rattlesnakes, are essentially non-venomous and therefore pose little threat to people. They are native to the United States and can grow to be over eight feet long.