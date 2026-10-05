Nigerian Military Aircraft With 32 Onboard Crashes, Rescue Ops Underway

A military aircraft crashed Monday in southern Nigeria with 25 passengers and 7 crew members on board, triggering a frantic search and rescue operation, authorities said.

The aircraft was on a routine mission to Nigeria's economic hub of Lagos when it crashed in the Igbokoda area of Ondo state, Nigeria's Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties, or to what extent the aircraft was damaged.

The Nigerian Air Force identified the aircraft as an ATR-42, and said that an immediate search and rescue operation was launched.

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