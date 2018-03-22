Nicolas Sarkozy, Former France President, Faces Formal Investigation In Muammar Gaddafi Cash Case: 10 Facts

Former France President Nicolas Sarkozy has called the allegations "grotesque" and a "manipulation"

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is being investigated over corruption allegations that he received campaign funding in 2007 from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. He was released on Wednesday following two days of questioning. Mr Sarkozy, 63, has denied wrongdoing. Mr Sarkozy will have six months to appeal the decision, which he is likely to do, and the judges will have to make a further decision about whether they have sufficient proof to take the case to trial. Mr Sarkozy was president from 2007-2012.