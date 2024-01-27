ABC News Presenter Antoinette Lattouf Sacked After Instagram Post On Israel-Hamas War

Antoinette Lattouf seeks a public apology, compensation and a return to her on-air role.

Antoinette Lattouf, a senior journalist and presenter, was fired from her position as a host on an Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) radio show, leading to public outrage.

Lattouf, who is of Lebanese lineage, had been filling in as the host of the local Mornings show at ABC for only three days when she was suddenly let go, BBC reported. The journalist claimed that external pressure led to her dismissal based on political opinion and race. In response, she has initiated a wrongful termination case against the ABC.

While she believed her performance was satisfactory, behind the scenes, pro-Israel groups were lobbying against her, accusing her of bias and antisemitism. The ABC denies any external influence and claims that Lattouf was fired for violating social media guidelines by sharing a post related to the Israel-Gaza conflict from Human Rights Watch.

This is the post she had shared on her Instagram:

The ABC, emphasising impartiality and strict social media rules, let her go for sharing one such post. Lattouf, however, claims that she was informed that sharing information from reputable sources like Human Rights Watch was acceptable.

Antoinette Lattouf's social media post followed ABC's own coverage of the report. Lattouf alleges that other ABC employees also shared the post, and she believes she is being treated differently because of racism. “The difference between them is they are white and I have an Arab background," she told BBC.

While she seeks a public apology, compensation and a return to her on-air role, the ABC rejects her claims. According to ABC, Lattouf was taken off-air because she refused to comply with directions not to post controversial content on social media. They also claimed that she was paid for all five shifts despite being removed from her role.

Antoinette Lattouf, a familiar face on Australian airwaves and newspapers, has become a notable figure not just as a reporter but also as an advocate for issues like racism and mental health. She also faced criticism earlier for her social media posts on the Israel-Gaza conflict, where she had raised concerns about the impact on Palestinian civilians and accused Israel of targeting journalists.

The incident has stirred debates about the independence of Australia's public broadcaster and reignited concerns about its support for culturally diverse staff, especially when facing external pressures.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) expressed concern to ABC Chair Ita Buttrose, calling it "troubling" that their "factual" material was deemed controversial, potentially impacting Australian journalism. The media union criticised the decision to remove Lattouf, and Minister for Industry Ed Husic defended the right to express peaceful views without risking jobs.

Graffiti appeared on ABC offices, and crowdfunding for Lattouf's legal fees has surpassed $90,000.