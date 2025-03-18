Newborn Loses 3 Toes After Mother Falls Asleep With Hairdryer On

A newborn in Taiwan lost three toes due to severe burns after her mother fell asleep with the hair dryer on. The woman, whose last name is Wu, used the appliance to dry her newborn daughter's wet bed.

The baby was exposed to hot air for three hours, burning 15.5 per cent of her body, including the infant's legs, necessitating the amputation of three toes.

The tragic incident occurred in Taipei on September 16, 2023.

Ms Wu slept with the hair dryer still running after she felt drowsy from a medicine she took at the time, South China Morning Post reported.

She woke up at 4 pm to find her daughter's legs scorched, prompting her to call emergency medical services immediately and go to the hospital.

Despite treatment, doctors determined that the burns covered 15.5 per cent of the baby's body, causing irreversible tissue damage. The medical team was left with no other option but to amputate the baby's middle, ring, and little toes on the left foot.

Following consultation with the hospital, the prosecutor admitted that, given the state of healthcare available today, the daughter's ability to walk would be affected by the toe amputation, but that the damage was not catastrophic.

On Monday, March 10, Ms Wu received a fine of NT$150,000 (almost Rs 4 lakh) and a term of five months in prison for negligent injury.

Ms Wu revealed to the court that she suffered severe postpartum depression and frequently dozed off after taking her medication. She claimed she did not expect any harm from the hair dryer and had set it at a low setting.

Ms Wu thought the heat could be controlled and didn't think the hairdryer could cause such severe burns, especially because she had already moved her daughter away from it.

However, the judge highlighted that Ms Wu, being the primary carer, ought to have given careful attention to the possibility that her infant would unintentionally change positions by rolling over or kicking.

The judge ruled the mother was negligent since she did not take preventative measures despite knowing that extended exposure to hot air could result in burns.

The court determined that Ms Wu should have had the basic common sense to avert such a disaster after evaluating her educational background, life experiences, and cognitive abilities.

Postpartum psychology is becoming a significant social issue in Taiwan. The yearly budget for postpartum psychological therapy from 2022 to 2024 is less than NT$100,000 (about Rs 2.59 lakh).

The rate of postpartum depression among Taiwanese women has increased to 20 per cent, per the Economic Daily News.