New Zealand's ''Love Better'' Campaign To Help Young People Heal From Breakups

A breakup is an intense and excruciating experience, which can cause feelings of sadness, low self-esteem, and loneliness. Breakups also create a great deal of emotional turmoil and seriously impact a person's mental health. With the same thought, New Zealand has launched a unique campaign to help young people navigate breakups with the long-term aim of preventing family violence, The Guardian reported.

The "Love Better" campaign, believed to be ''the first of its kind'', offers support about what to do when the romance ends and suggests healthy ways to process feelings of hurt. The campaign which asks people to ''own the feels,'' features young people sharing real stories to help their peers who may be going through similar experiences.

"Break-ups suck... but you can channel it for good. Own the feels," said a voiceover in the campaign video.

"I'm going to have to do it, honestly. This is getting ridiculous, this is getting so out of hand. I need to sleep at night. I need to get over her, just delete it, '' said another young person during the campaign's first video.

While announcing the campaign on Wednesday, associate minister for social development, Priyanca Radhakrishnan, said the Government wanted to support young people to deal with hurt and know there was "a way through without harming themselves or others".

She added that supporting young people through these formative experiences could improve how they approached relationships in future.

''This isn't an approach that has been trialled by any other government around the world. The way that we're doing this using some of those real, raw stories but also ensuring that we have platforms that reach young people … is also the power of this campaign,'' Ms Radhakrishnan told the Guardian on Wednesday.

The minister said the government was putting NZ$6.4 million (Rs 33,08,30,000) into the campaign over three years.

According to an AFP report, six in ten New Zealanders aged 16-24 have been through a breakup, and a large majority of those have "experienced or perpetrated harmful impacts" as a result, according to data analysts Kantar. New Zealand also has one of the highest youth suicide rates in the developed world, according to the UN agency UNICEF.