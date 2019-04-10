New Zealand Votes For Gun Law Changes After Christchurch Attack

A police officer stands guard outside Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Reuters)

All but one member of New Zealand's parliament voted on Wednesday to change gun laws, less than a month after deadly shooting attacks on two Christchurch mosques that killed 50 people.

The gun reform bill, which passed 119-1 after its final reading in parliament, must now receive royal assent from the governor general before it becomes law.

Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist, was charged with 50 murder charges after the attack on two mosques on March 15.

