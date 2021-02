New Zealand is suspending all high-level political, military contact with Myanmar: Jacinda Ardern (File)

New Zealand announced the suspension of high-level military and political contacts with Myanmar Tuesday, the first major international move to isolate the country's ruling junta following a military coup.

"Following the military coup, New Zealand is suspending all high-level political and military contact with Myanmar," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters.

