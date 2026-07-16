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New Zealand Issues Tsunami Warning After 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 40 km north of Te Anau, which is the gateway to the tourist hotspot of Fiordland.

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New Zealand Issues Tsunami Warning After 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake
Authorities issued a tsunami warning.
Representational
  • An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near Te Anau in New Zealand's South Island
  • The epicenter was about 40 km north of Te Anau, near the Fiordland tourist area
  • Authorities issued a tsunami warning following the earthquake
What should residents do if they feel an earthquake?

 An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the town of Te Anau in New Zealand's South Island, prompting the authorities to issue a tsunami warning.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 40 km (24.85 miles) north of Te Anau, which is the gateway to the tourist hotspot of Fiordland, according to the New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) both pegged the earthquake at 5.9 magnitude at a depth of over 50 km.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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