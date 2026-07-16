New Zealand Issues Tsunami Warning After 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the town of Te Anau in New Zealand's South Island, prompting the authorities to issue a tsunami warning.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 40 km (24.85 miles) north of Te Anau, which is the gateway to the tourist hotspot of Fiordland, according to the New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) both pegged the earthquake at 5.9 magnitude at a depth of over 50 km.

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