New Zealand Couple Receives $1,400 Refund After Being Seated Next To A Farting Dog On Flight

The couple plans to donate the money to a New Zealand guide dogs charity.

A couple from New Zealand who had to endure a 13-hour-long journey being seated next to a ''slobbering, farting, and whining'' dog has received $1,410 from Singapore Airlines as compensation, People reported. The incident happened in June this year when Wellington couple Gill and Warren Press were traveling back to New Zealand from Europe and had boarded the 13-hour flight from Paris to Singapore. However, they were surprised to discover a dog was accompanying the passenger in the seat beside them.

After hearing the dog snorting and drooling, Mrs Press complained to a flight attendant and asked for a seat change. In addition to the snorting, the couple mentioned that the dog was also passing gas. They further explained that the dog encroached on Mr Press' legroom by placing its head under his feet, causing saliva to drip onto his leg.

However, the cabin crew informed them that the only available seats were located at the rear of the economy class section. The couple chose to remain in their premium seats, according to Insider. However, they asserted that halfway through the flight, the dog's presence became intolerable.

Upon landing, the couple filed an incident report and were told that they would be contacted by the airline. The airline issued an apology and gave them two $73 gift vouchers, which the couple found inadequate because they had switched seats from premium economy to economy.

After months of going back and forth, the airline finally offered the couple the difference in their seating price, "as a gesture of goodwill," which equaled out to be about $1,400. The pair will also be able to keep their previously gifted travel vouchers.

''That's the least they could do. If they wanted to be really nice, they could've given us way more. The principle wasn't about the money, it was truly about making people accountable. I expect to see a baby. I expect young children. But I don't expect a dog, '' Mrs Gill said.

They now plan to donate the money to an organization that matches vision-impaired people with service dogs, Insider reported.

Singapore Airlines previously told Insider in a statement, ''SIA endeavors to notify customers who may be seated next to an assistance dog prior to boarding. In circumstances where customers seated next to an assistance dog request to be moved, we will assist to re-seat customers within the same cabin if space permits.''