New York Prisoners File Lawsuit To Watch Solar Eclipse After Lockdown Order

Prisons in part of the United States are set to be locked down on the day of the solar eclipse (April 8). The preparations have been made keeping in view the blackout on the day of the eclipse. The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said 23 facilities "will experience total darkness ranging from approximately one and a half minutes to approximately three and a half minutes", as per NBC News. Accordingly, these sites will be closed to visitations all day, while facilities not "directly" in the path will end visits early at 2 pm.

But the decision has not gone down with inmates. A report in The Independent said that the inmates are suing the state corrections department over the decision to lock down prisons during the eclipse.

The suit has been filed in a federal court in New York, the outlet further said. It says that the April 8 lockdown violates inmates' constitutional rights to practice their faiths by preventing them from taking part in a religiously significant event.

The lawsuit has been filed by six inmates with varying religious backgrounds.

"A solar eclipse is a rare, natural phenomenon with great religious significance to many," they said in the complaint filed before a court. The plaintiffs further said that an event like this "warrants gathering, celebration, worship, and prayer".

The lawsuit was filed after the prison officials refused their permission to view the eclipse saying it is not listed as a holy day.

The April 8 total solar eclipse will be the biggest astronomical event of the year.

The eclipse is set to traverse North America, making its way over Mexico, the United States and Canada. Despite the excitement, it's worth noting that Indians won't be able to witness this particular eclipse. Nevertheless, the scientific community recognises this type of eclipse as exceptionally rare.