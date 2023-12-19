New York Mayor Says It Is The 'Greatest City On The Globe' Because...

Eric Adams said New York is a "very complicated city".

The mayor of New York has said that the city is "very complicated" as its people could experience everything from the September 11 attacks to a new business opening.

Eric Adams, who took office in 2022, made the unusual remarks when asked during a television interview what his year had been like.

"New York. This is a place where every day you wake up you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our (World) Trade Center through a person who's celebrating a new business that's open," he said in the interview on Sunday.

"This is a very, very complicated city, and that's why it's the greatest city on the globe," he added during the interview on the PIX11 broadcaster according to a transcript issued by his office.

The attacks carried out on September 11, 2001 by Al-Qaeda claimed 2,977 lives including passengers and crew on four hijacked planes, victims in New York's World Trade Center, firefighters, and Pentagon staff.

Since coming to office as the city's second Black mayor, Adams has been gripped by scandals including a sexual assault allegation and claims of corruption.

The FBI and prosecutors are also investigating whether a construction firm used fronts to donate money to Adams' election campaign.

His standing in the polls has plummeted as he has forced through budget cuts, which he blames on the influx of migrants.

Adams, 63, served as a police officer in the city for more than 20 years. He went on to be a state legislator and president of the borough of Brooklyn.

In office, he has become known as much for his gaffes as his trademark branded windbreakers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)