New York Man Goes Missing While On A Romantic Vacation In Turks and Caicos Islands With Wife

Brian Tarrence, a 51-year-old Manhattan man, went missing in Turks and Caicos while on a romantic vacation with his wife. According to the New York Post, he was last seen on security footage leaving his rental property in Grace Bay, Providenciales, around 3:30 a.m. on June 25, heading towards the downtown area. According to private investigator Carl DeFazio, who was hired by Mr Tarrence's family, nothing unusual was reported in the days leading up to his disappearance. DeFazio mentioned that Mr Tarrence seemed fine before leaving the house, and it's unclear what happened after he walked into town.

"They seemed to be having a normal couple of days, and he ended up walking out of his condo, which is in a very safe place and the middle of Grace Bay Road. And we have him on camera, and he walks into town, and then he basically disappears, and we haven't heard from him since," investigator, Carl DeFazio, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Notably, Brian Tarrence and his wife of one year arrived in Turks and Caicos on June 22 for a vacation that was supposed to last until June 29. According to DeFazio, Mr Tarrence was wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and sneakers when he left the Airbnb, and he had his cellphone and wallet with him. The area is considered "very safe," which makes his disappearance even more puzzling. However, it's unclear why he left the rental property in the middle of the night while his wife was sleeping. DeFazio described the situation as "a little bizarre."

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force has listed Mr Tarrence as missing and is investigating the matter, with DeFazio working to obtain records of Tarrence's phone activity on the islands.

"So far, we haven't been successful in anything, but we're not giving up hope. … What I tell the family … in cases like this: Stay positive until you have a reason not to be. He's a smart guy. … We don't know what's in his mind or if he did this on his own or if somebody took him in," DeFazio, a former NYPD officer and Marine who has been a PI since the 1990s, said.

DeFazio added that he's "very proud of the response from the local businesses and people on vacation," many of whom have offered their assistance after missing persons flyers with Tarrance's face were distributed “everywhere in Turks and Caicos."

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force is using all available resources to locate him. This includes deploying drones to scan the area and reviewing CCTV footage to track his movements on the night he disappeared. According to DeFazio, there's currently no indication of foul play, but all possibilities are being considered.

Mr Tarrence's wife is staying in Turks and Caicos to assist with the search efforts.