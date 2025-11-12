New Mails Reveal Trump "Spent Hours" At Epstein's House With Sex Abuse Victim

On Wednesday, Democrats released emails by Jeffrey Epstein that suggested US President Donald Trump knew about the sexual abuse and definitely "knew about the girls".

This comes four months after the Trump administration effectively closed the case and announced that there was no more information to share.

Trump has denied involvement or knowledge about the sex-trafficking activities of his former friend and late financier.

Here are the new Jeffrey Epstein emails about Trumphttps://t.co/yZbd0f2293 pic.twitter.com/APSkEuGLtw — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 12, 2025

The new emails released by Democrats, who have been vying for a vote that would compel publication of the full Epstein case files, were written to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate, and the author Michael Wolff.

In one of them dated April 2011, Epstein wrote, "I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is Trump." He added that an unnamed victim "spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned," to which Maxwell replied, "I have been thinking about that..."

The Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails "raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's horrific crimes."

In another email to Wolff, dated January 31, 2019, Epstein wrote, "Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever... of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop."

As of yet, Trump has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or Maxwell.

The White House has accused Democrats of pushing a "fake narrative" after they released the emails. "The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.