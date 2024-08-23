New Book Reveals What Queen Elizabeth Thought About Donald Trump

Donald Trump first met the Queen in 2018 when he was President.

Late Queen Elizabeth II thought former US President Donald Trump was "very rude", a new biography revealed. According to Craig Brown's book, A Voyage Around The Queen, not only did she find Trump's behaviour problematic but also allegedly disliked his conduct.

Moreover, the late Queen also questioned the nature of Donald Trump's relationship with his wife, Melania, suggesting she must have had some sort of "arrangement" with him to stay married. The Queen reportedly couldn't fathom why Melania would remain married to Trump, given his behavioural patterns during their meetings.

The Late Queen's comments, mentioned in the newly released book, have drawn attention, particularly in the lead-up to the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

An excerpt from the book read, "A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting."

Donald Trump first met the Queen in 2018 when he was President. The meeting, however, was overshadowed by controversy, as his state visit to the UK was met with widespread protests. Fast-forward to the present, Trump is making another bid for the White House. And the book appears to have dealt a blow to his campaign.

Trump has swiftly denied these allegations, labelling the book's author, Craig Brown, a "sleaze bag" and dismissing the claims as "totally false."

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he denied claims, saying, "I had a great relationship with the Queen. She liked me and I liked her."

He added, "We spent hours together at a state dinner. She was a fantastic woman. I think it's a shame that a sleaze bag can write an article that's totally false. In fact, I've always heard the opposite."

He went on to claim that he was the Queen's favourite president, saying, "I heard I was her favourite president, and you've heard that too. She would say it to a lot of people."