"Never Forgotten": Indian Man Stranded In Bahrain For 42 Years Returns Home

An Indian man who had been stranded in Bahrain for the past 42 years is finally set to reunite with his family in Kerala. The man, identified as Gopalan Chandran, had been stuck in the Middle East for more than four decades after moving there in search of better job opportunities. His return home was made possible by the Pravasi Legal Cell, an NGO which comprises retired judges, lawyers and journalists who fight for Indians facing injustice in India and abroad.

Sharing his heart-touching story on Facebook, the NGO said that Mr Chandran arrived in Bahrain in 1983 in hopes of securing a well-paying job to help his family back home in Kerala. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, after he reached Bahrain, his employer died, and his passport was lost. As a result, Mr Chandran became undocumented and over the years, he fell through the cracks of the immigration system and was stranded in Bahrain.

"Today, we share a story that will stay with you long after you read it-a story of loss, perseverance, and the extraordinary power of human compassion," PLC said in a post on Facebook. "In 1983, a young man named Gopalan Chandran left his small village near Powdikonam, Kerala, and set off for Bahrain, full of hope and dreams for his family. But life had a different plan. When his employer passed away and his passport was lost, Gopalan found himself undocumented and stranded-trapped in a foreign land for 42 long years," the NGO added.

Mr Chandran's return to India was then finally made possible by the Pravasi Legal Cell. The team coordinated with the Embassy of India in Bahrain and the Kingdom's Immigration Department to cut through years of bureaucratic red tape and secure Mr Chandran's return. "They worked tirelessly to bring Gopalan's story to light-navigating legal mazes, providing shelter, tracking down long-lost family, and coordinating with authorities," PLC wrote.

Also Read | Indian Man, 20, Charged For Molesting Cabin Crew Member On Singapore Airlines Flight

"Gopalan finally return home to see his 95-year-old mother-who never stopped waiting for her son. He boards his flight home today morning with no belongings-only memories, tears, and the dream of reuniting with family," it continued.

"This isn't just a story of a man going home. It's a story of what happens when humanity, justice, and relentless kindness come together. It's a symbol of hope for countless migrants who remain unheard. Welcome home, Gopalan. You were never forgotten," the NGO wrote, concluding the post.