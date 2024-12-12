Netflix Star Jos de la Torre Dies At 37 After Battle With 'Serious' Mystery Illness

Spanish actor Jose de la Torre, best known for his role as Ivan in Netflix's 'Toy Boy,' has died at 37. The cause of the actor's death has not been publicly disclosed. However, in June, he shared that he had been diagnosed with a serious illness, although the specific condition was not revealed. He subsequently began treatment and stepped back from the public eye to focus on his health. His funeral was held on December 6 in his hometown of Montilla in Spain's Cordoba Province, Montilla Digital reported.

Mr Torre is survived by his parents and sister in his hometown of Montilla, Cordoba Province, Spain. Tributes have poured in from colleagues and fans, expressing shock and sadness at his untimely death.

Spanish actress Luisa Martín paid tribute to José de la Torre on Instagram, posting a heartfelt photo of the actor smiling. She wrote, "I don't think about you in the past baby! No because I know you'll keep organizing every dinner and every space. Fly as high as you know, you are light, a very bright light that will illuminate us all. It breaks my heart to think I'll never hear your voice again, but I'll keep talking to you. I love you infinitely Jose."

"I can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm devastated by your departure. I'm sending kisses to all of your family and friends. We'll never forget you Jose. Wherever you are, I'm sure you're wearing a Hawaiian shirt, a killer moustache, and those sunglasses like the ones we wore that day," Spanish singer Pablo Alboran wrote via Instagram.

The actor gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Ivan in the Netflix Spanish thriller series 'Toy Boy.' The show, which aired from 2019 to 2021, follows the story of a stripper wrongly accused of a crime. De la Torre's acting career was relatively short-lived, having made his debut just two years prior to landing the role of Ivan. His first role was as Goyo in the police drama 'Serve and Protect.' He also appeared in 'Vis a Vis: El Oasis' and 'Amar es para siempre' in 2020.