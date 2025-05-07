Netflix Executive Bela Bajaria Says Getting Publicly Fired Was Her "Greatest Learning"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bela Bajaria reflected on her firing from Universal Television. She calls the experience her greatest learning lesson in her career. Under her, Netflix expanded significantly into live programming.

Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, has opened up about a difficult chapter in her career, calling it her "greatest learning lesson." Speaking at the 2025 Changemakers Summit in Los Angeles, Ms Bajaria reflected on being fired from her role as president of Universal Television, a setback that, in hindsight, shaped her journey.

Before her remarkable nine-year run at Netflix, where she has overseen the streaming giant's expansion into live events and sports, Ms Bajaria faced what she described as a "big public failure." Despite building a strong comedy lineup at Universal with creators like Tina Fey and Mike Schur, she was dismissed from the network, an experience she now credits teaching her resilience.

"There's all this talk about failure being important, and you learn from it, and that's true. But when you fail, nobody wants to talk about it," Ms Bajaria said in conversation with CNBC.

She pointed out the added pressure women face, noting that dismissals often carry stigma. "We're supposed to be perfect. A dismissal is seen as a blemish," she said.

Ms Bajaria admitted the first few months were painful, as she struggled to separate her self-worth from her job title. But the overwhelming support and job offers she received soon after helped her see the value in her work. "The way I treated people, what I had done - it all mattered," she said.

Looking back, she said the experience has been freeing. "I'm not scared of getting fired. It's very liberating, actually."

Under Ms Bajaria's leadership, Netflix has strengthened its position as a go-to destination for live programming, from comedy specials and award shows to WWE events and NFL games.