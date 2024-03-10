Netanyahu's Approach To Gaza War 'Hurting Israel More Than Helping': Biden

Israel-Gaza war has been going on since October 7, 2023 (File)

US President Joe Biden said Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to the war in Gaza was "hurting Israel more than helping Israel," during an interview with MSNBC broadcast Saturday.

Netanyahu "has a right to defend Israel, a right to continue to pursue Hamas," Biden said, but added that "he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken."

