Neom: 5 Points On $500 Billion Smart City Project Planned By Saudi Crown Prince

The Saudi Crown Prince is showcasing Neom as a city that would overhaul Saudi Arabia's economy and serve as a testbed for technology that could revolutionise daily living, with a $500 billion budget.

There are many intriguing features, which make the city stand apart from anything that has been built till now. According to Bloomberg, the Neom "style catalogue" features flying elevators, an urban spaceport, and structures styled like a double helix, a falcon's spread wings, and a flower in blossom.

It will be a narrow urban strip 106 miles long with no roads, no cars and no pollution. MBS calls it a "civilizational revolution", which will one day be home to one million people "from all over the world".

The Crown Prince's vision is straining the employees involved in planning the city. According To Wall Street Journal (WSJ), MBS has ordered them to construct 10 palaces, each bigger than a football field. The outlet reviewed the project's plan, which showed that the houses could list at up to $400 million each.