NeoCov Discovered In Bats: What Chinese Researchers Say About New Coronavirus

NeoCov is closely related to the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), a viral disease first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012, said the Chinese researchers in a study recently posted on preprint repository BioRxiv. The study is yet to be peer reviewed.

The virus carries the high mortality rate of MERS-CoV (where one in three infected people die on average) and the high transmission rate of the current COVID-19 virus.

NeoCov can penetrate human cells in the same way as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

In its current form, NeoCov does not infect humans but further mutations may make it potentially harmful. "We unexpectedly found that NeoCoV and its close relative, PDF-2180-CoV, can efficiently use some types of bat Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and, less favorably, human ACE2 for entry," the scientists said.