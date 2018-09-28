Need Hard Data On Skripal Case To Draw Any Conclusions: Kremlin

Investigative website Bellingcat earlier this week published a photograph of someone who looked like one of the suspects in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal

World | | Updated: September 28, 2018 17:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Need Hard Data On Skripal Case To Draw Any Conclusions: Kremlin

The forensic tent covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found (Reuters)

MOSCOW: 

Moscow needs hard data from British authorities on the Skripal poisoning case and cannot draw conclusions about who was responsible based on unconfirmed media reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Investigative website Bellingcat earlier this week published a photograph of someone who looked like one of the suspects in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal. The website identified the suspect as a Russian military intelligence colonel.

Speaking to reporters on a regular conference call, Peskov said he did not want to discuss the subject any more because there was a lack of hard evidence.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Skripal poisoning caseRussian Colonel

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sabarimala TempleAyodhya VerdictThugs Of Hindostan TrailerTanushree DuttaTamil NewsRoyal EnfieldNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWatch BrandsDominos

................................ Advertisement ................................