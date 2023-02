Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Friday for "a just peace" in Ukraine. (File)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Friday for "a just peace" in Ukraine during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the presidency announced.

"President Erdogan stressed the need for achieving a just peace to prevent further loss of life and destruction," it said in a brief statement.

