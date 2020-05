Total number of coronavirus deaths in US reached to 1,04,356. (File)

The United States recorded 598 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing its total to 104,356 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has officially logged 1,788,762 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday).

