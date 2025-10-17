"Indian Housewives Are Smartest Investors": Gold Council Boss Explains Why

Sachin Jain, Regional CEO of the World Gold Council, on Friday praised the Indian homemakers, calling them some of the smartest investors in the world and said that over the centuries, Indian women have not only accumulated small amounts of gold for personal adornment and family wealth but, in doing so, have also contributed to the nation's economic strength.

"A housewife can be easily awarded as the smartest investor in the world because through the millennia, through the lifetime of an Indian housewife, collecting small values and volumes of gold, she's not just bought adornment and wealth in the family, she's created wealth for our nation and that's fundamentally true," Jain said while addressing the NDTV World Summit on 'The Timeless Hedge: Gold in the Age of Flux.'

Jain also said that gold has been a timeless financial anchor and an asset class that has performed exceptionally well during periods of uncertainty.

"Gold has been the anchor that has performed timelessness over the years. It's not just a sleepy asset class, but an asset class that has performed phenomenally well in these times of flux,"

He also highlighted gold's historical and cultural significance, stating that gold is a part of social fabric in India.

"In time in millennia, gold has performed as the most important and unmovable hedge. We have seen stories of gold in kingdoms, treasuries, temples. In India, gold has been part of the social fabric. We all consume gold irrespective of economic or geographic strata. In today's world, where geopolitics is evolving, nations are behaving differently. We will be looking at a future where gold will be a fundamental of this growth," Jain said.

Sharing his views about what's happening in the gold market in current times, Jain said, "What's happening in gold today is unprecedented. We have never seen this before. And that really is an answer to what is the new changed world of geopolitics. It's a new changed world of de-dollarization, of economic crisis. In the last one and a half years, we have seen 85 new peaks of gold price."

He added, "We have seen the gold price in 2025 rise up by 56%. In the international markets, it's gone up by $174 a day... In today's world, where geopolitics is evolving, nations are behaving differently. We will be looking at a future where gold will be a fundamental of this growth."



