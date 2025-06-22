NDTV Ground Report: Inside A Bunker In Tel Aviv Amid Iranian Attacks

The United States struck Iran's three major nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, after days of deliberation. US President Donald Trump had self-imposed a two-week deadline to join Israel's military campaign against Iran. However, long before his deadline, US forces struck Iran, with President Trump warning Tehran it would face more devastating attacks if it does not agree to peace.

Tehran responded swiftly, launching a volley of ballistic missiles towards Israel. Within hours, Israel retaliated. NDTV presents a ground report from Tel Aviv, where the rhythm of life has become one of alert and shelter.

Eighteen people, along with pets, cramped in a bunker for shelter after air raid sirens blared across Tel Aviv. Each time an aerial siren sounds, residents are instructed to remain inside the shelter. When asked about how long one needs to stay in the bunker before it's all clear, an Israeli woman, taking shelter inside the bunker said that if the threat is from Gaza, the lockdown time reduces to 10 minutes, but threats from Iran are different in scale and reach.

There will either be peace or tragedy, President Donald Trump said on Saturday, hours after the US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran and warned the Islamic Republic of more "precision strikes" if it did not end its conflict with Israel.

"This cannot continue. There will either be peace or tragedy for Iran, far greater than what we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump told a press briefing at the Oval Office.

He also said the strikes' objective was to stop Iran's "nuclear enrichment capacity and put a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror".

Despite the constant tension in Israel, as soon as sirens stop, people step out, cars start moving, and if suddenly the alarms blare again, even if people are on the road, they need to take shelter.

After every thud, people inside the shelter quickly check-in with their family members. However, despite the fear, they're joking, chatting on WhatsApp, even playing Raj Kapoor songs on their phones.

The United States carried out a "very successful attack" on three nuclear sites in Iran, Trump said late on Saturday, as his administration intervened in the conflict between the Islamic republic and Israel that escalated last week.

Iran "must now agree to end this war", Trump posted on social media as the US dropped 'full payload of bombs' on Iran's Fordow nuclear site. Iranian media also reported that part of Fordo nuclear site was 'attacked by enemy strikes'.

The air war began on June 13 when Israel attacked Iran, in what it said was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons - an ambition Tehran denies.