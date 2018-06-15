Nawaz Sharif's Wife Kulsoom Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz has been kept on a ventilator after cardiac arrest.

Ami had a sudden cardiac arrest this morning when we were on the flight & is in ICU & on the ventilator since. Earnest request for duas. - Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 14, 2018

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz suffered a cardiac arrest in the intensive care unit of a London hospital on Thursday.Ms Kulsoom's health deteriorated late on Thursday and she collapsed in the Intensive Care Unit. She has not regained consciousness since then, reports Geo News.She has been kept on a ventilator, life-support machine and emergency medicine.Ms Kulsoom's daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is soon going to contest the upcoming general assembly elections on July 25, tweeted to inform about her mother's condition."Ami had a sudden cardiac arrest this morning when we were on the flight and is in ICU and on the ventilator since," Maryam tweeted.



She also requested people to wish for her speedy recovery. Several prayers followed.



Geo News quoted sources as saying that Ms Kulsoom's health was being closely monitored.

