Nawaz Sharif Live Updates: Former Pakistan PM To Be Arrested On Arrival

A court gave Nawaz Sharif a 10-year jail sentenced

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, who were sentenced for long jail terms in a graft case, will return to Pakistan today. Nawaz Sharif and his political heir Maryam will be arrested as soon as they reach Pakistan. Massive arrangements have been made for their arrival, with more than 10,000 police personnel deployed. The authorities will reportedly use shipping containers to block roads in Lahore, after Mr Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers threatened to march to the airport. Nawaz Sharif is returning from London via Abu Dhabi, a week after a court gave him a 10-year-jail term over the purchase of flats in London. His daughter was also handed a seven-year jail term. Pakistan will go for elections on July 25.

Here are the live updates: