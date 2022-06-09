'National Crisis': Australia's PM Addresses KFC's 'Cabbage-Gate'

Australia's Prime Minister joked he would huddle with top officials Thursday to discuss the soaring cost of lettuce and local KFCs' decision to replace the verdant leaf with a cabbage mix on their Zinger Burgers.
Dubbing the fast-food chain's decision "crazy", centre-left leader Anthony Albanese quipped the situation had become a national "crisis".
Lettuce prices have soared by as much as 300 percent in Australian cities thanks to recent flooding and high global fuel prices.
A single head of iceberg lettuce that once sold for about $2 now goes for close to $8 in Sydney and Melbourne.
As a result, KFC told Australian customers it would reduce the lettuce in its products in favour of a 50-50 lettuce-cabbage mix.
"Cabbage isn't the same as lettuce. That's just wrong," Albanese told Sydney's KIIS FM radio.
"I'll put it on the list for the Cabinet meeting today. Cabbage-gate."
