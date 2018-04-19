'New Window On Universe': NASA's New Planet Hunter Launches Successfully

TESS will also have its shutters open for events such as supernovas and gamma ray bursts

TESS is designed to look stars of all ages and sizes within a few hundred light-years of Earth

NASA's newest planet hunter was launched Wednesday evening on a Space X Falcon 9 rocket.At the moment the spacecraft lifted off, astronomers knew of nearly 4,000 alien worlds outside our solar system. During the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite's planned two-year mission, scientists expect, it will increase that number by a factor of five. Among the new discoveries, they hope, will be a rocky world with an atmosphere that can be probed for signs of life."This is opening an entirely new window on the universe," said MIT astrophysicist George Ricker, the principal investigator for the mission.

TESS should arrive in orbit around Earth - on a never-before-used, highly elliptical path that takes it close to the moon - about two months after launch. It will begin science operations shortly after that.



TESS is intended as a high-powered successor to the Kepler space telescope, which has orbited the sun alongside the Earth for the past 10 years and detected most of the exoplanets known to science.

