SpaceX Rocket Launched From Florida Carrying NASA Planet-Hunting Telescope

The Transit Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, lifted off on schedule from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 6:51 p.m. EDT, starting the clock on a two-year quest to detect more worlds circling stars beyond our solar system that might harbour life.
The first stage, which can be recycled for future flights, then landed safely on the ocean platform, according to SpaceX launch team announcers on NASA TV.
Blastoff followed a two-day launch postponement forced by a technical glitch in the rocket's guidance-control system.
