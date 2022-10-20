NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures The Iconic 'Pillars Of Creation' In Stunning New Image

The iconic creation is set within the vast Eagle Nebula

A lush, highly detailed landscape- the iconic "Pillars of Creation" has been caught by NASA's powerful James Webb Telescope. It is a vista of three looming towers made of interstellar dust and gas that at times appear semi-transparent in near-infrared light. The picture highlights the presence and thickness of interstellar dust surrounding these pillars.

The iconic creation is set within the vast Eagle Nebula, which lies 6,500 light-years away. NASA's Hubble Telescope first captured the Pillars of Creation in 1995 and revisited it in 2014.

Check out the image here:

Newly formed stars are the scene-stealers in this image, NASA said in a press release. "When knots with sufficient mass form within the pillars of gas and dust, they begin to collapse under their own gravity, slowly heat up, and eventually form new stars."

Explaining the wavy lines that look like lava at the edges of some pillars, NASA says that " These are ejections from stars that are still forming within the gas and dust. Young stars periodically shoot out supersonic jets that collide with clouds of material, like these thick pillars. This sometimes also results in bow shocks, which can form wavy patterns like a boat does as it moves through the water."

Earlier, NASA shared a picture of the cosmic bubble wrap- Bubble Nebula. The image was captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. The cosmic bubble wrap is 7,100 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeia. The Bubble Nebula is one of the most famous star bubbles.