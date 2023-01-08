NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Shares Mesmerising Picture Of Nebula Located 20,000 Light-Years Away

The nebula's gas creates its own light at visible wavelengths

American space agency NASA's Hubble Space Telescope recently shared a stunning image of a beautiful image of Nebula located 20,000 light-years away in the constellation Carina. Taking to Instagram, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration shared the image which showed a collection of stars that shimmer like a fireworks display.

"This collection of stars that shimmer like a fireworks display was captured by @nasahubble in August and December 2009. The nebula, located 20,000 light-years away in the constellation Carina, contains a central cluster of huge, hot stars, and is surrounded by clouds of interstellar gas and dust - the raw material for new star formation. Its relative closeness to Earth makes it an excellent lab for studying such distant and momentous events.", the space agency wrote in the caption of the post.

NASA further explained star clusters. The caption further reads, "Star clusters like this provide important clues to understanding the origin of massive star formation in the early, distant universe. Astronomers also use massive clusters to study distant starbursts that occur when galaxies collide, igniting a flurry of star formation."

The nebula's gas creates its own light at visible wavelengths, which can be made out in this image as a faint cloud in the middle and bottom right of the picture.