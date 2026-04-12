NASA's Artemis II Astronaut Says Earth Is "Impossibly Beautiful" From Every Altitude

In a heartfelt moment after returning from space, astronaut Reid Wiseman shared his experience of seeing Earth from above, calling the planet "impossibly beautiful."

Reflection After Return

Wiseman, who recently returned from the Artemis II mission, described his feelings while leaving the recovery ship in a helicopter. He said that at that moment, he was reflecting on the breathtaking views he had witnessed during the mission.

He said that the Earth appeared absolutely captivating from every altitude he reached, whether it was the Earth's surface or an altitude of nearly 250,000 miles.

Check Out The Post Here:

On the helicopter leaving the ship right now. This planet is impossibly beautiful from every altitude I've seen it…surface to 250,000 miles pic.twitter.com/qnyTQQ6OkB — Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) April 11, 2026

Unique View

With his message, Wiseman also shared a large photograph of the ocean taken after the splashdown. The deep blue water is clearly visible, giving a glimpse of the experience of seeing the Earth from space.

Memorable Experience

Wiseman's words clearly demonstrate the amazing and impressive experience of seeing the Earth from space, which always amazes astronauts. His experience once again illustrates how special and beautiful the Earth appears from such a height.

The mission stood out as the astronauts witnessed vast areas of the moon's far side, which had never been seen before by human eyes, along with a total solar eclipse.

Commander Reid Wiseman, pilots Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hanson of Canada re-entered Earth's atmosphere at a speed of Mach 33, or 33 times the speed of sound.