NASA To Livestream Rocket Launches, Spacewalks On Netflix

NASA and Netflix have joined hands to stream NASA+ live programs, including astronaut spacewalks, rocket launches, mission updates, and aerial vistas of Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). The space agency and the streaming behemoth separately announced on Monday that the service will be accessible on the platform, as part of all memberships, starting this summer.

NASA said the collaboration was a part of its endeavour to reach a worldwide audience. The content will continue to be free and ad-free on the NASA website and app, where live programming is already available, the agency said in a statement.

Netflix has a global audience of over 700 million users. By joining that starship-sized audience, NASA is opening the door rather than merely broadening the perspective on its missions.

In an era of contemporary media, the collaboration will make NASA's scientific and exploratory efforts even more accessible, enabling the agency to inspire and engage a global audience.

Although the organisation has long experimented with social feeds, video, audio, and real-time events, the collaboration introduces the universe into one of the most recognised environments on earth: the living room, it added.

As part of its larger initiatives, the agency aims to reach as many people as possible via live events, social media, audio, and video. The objective is to spread the thrill of NASA's inventions, discoveries, and space exploration to everyone, no matter where they are, the space agency said.

NASA+ general manager Rebecca Sirmons said the National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 relies on scientists to "share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience."

The collaboration coincides with a boom in commercial rocket launches, spearheaded by SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk. Space Explored reported that SpaceX launched 81 spacecraft in the first half of 2025, per CNBC.

NASA+ was established in 2023 to make space content more accessible to the general public. It is accessible for free, ad-free, on the NASA website and through the NASA app. Schedules and other programming details will be revealed prior to its premiere.

How to stream NASA+ live programming on Netflix?