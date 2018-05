The unusually shaped crater looks like Pac-Man. (Representational)

NASA and HiRise team from the University of Arizona have shared an image of a newly-spotted crater on Mars.The unusually shaped crater looks like Pac-Man from the popular video arcade game from the 1980s. The Pac-Man shaped crater has been captured using NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) in mid-March, Cnet reported.The image shows the impact crater with a crescent-shaped barchan sand dune inside. While Barchan dunes are common on the Red Planet, the newly-spotted crater has a rare configuration and over the next few tens of thousands of years, the sand will be blown out of the crater.