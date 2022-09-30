NASA Shares Terrifying Footage Of Hurricane Ian Captured From Space

Picture shows Hurricane Ian captured from International Space Station (ISS).

Hurricane Ian, one of the most destructive hurricanes ever recorded in the United States, pounded the Florida shore on Wednesday. Several videos and photos circulating on internet show the trail of destruction. Now American space agency NASA has shared a footage of Hurricane Ian on its official Instagram page.

The footage was captured by International Space Station (ISS) on September 28.

It shows the hurricane enveloping the entire region around Florida in a scary white hue. The video looks terrifying and appears to show the hurricane engulfing everything into it.

"Hurricane Ian as seen from the International Space Station (@ISS) on Sept. 28, 2022, as it orbited 258 miles (415 km) above," NASA wrote while sharing the post.

"The vantage point of space, and our fleet of more than 20 Earth-observing satellites, help us provide insights and updates on hurricanes, and other extreme weather events. We collaborate with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (@NOAA), and design, build and launch some of the satellites that provide data that feed numerical weather prediction models," it added.

"The video captures Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in Florida earlier this afternoon at 3 p.m. ET," the space agency said.

Within just one day after getting shared, the video has amassed over 8.7 million views and 6.4 lakh likes and has horrified the social media users.

One user wrote, "@nasa always gives us to observe incredible images of our beloved planet earth."

"Hello love the pics of space and stuff. "Matters a lot," commented a second user while a third user simply asked, "Isn't it scary?"