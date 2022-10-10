NASA Shares Mesmerising Pic Of Bubble Nebula, 7,100 Light-Years Away From Earth

The Bubble Nebula is one of the most famous star bubbles.

NASA in a recent post shared another picture of their recent discoveries- the cosmic bubble wrap- Bubble Nebula. The image was captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. The cosmic bubble wrap is 7,100 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeia. The Bubble Nebula is one of the most famous star bubbles.

The stunning view of the cosmic bubble wrap is about 4 million years old and will become a supernova in 10-20 million years.

Along with the picture, NASA wrote, "7,100 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeia lies the Bubble Nebula - a seven-light-year-across nebula - with a star 45 times more massive than our own."

Adding, "Gas on the star gets so hot that it escapes into space at a speed of 4 million miles per hour (6.4 million kilometres per hour); when the hot "stellar wind" meets the surrounding frigidness of space, it folds and forms an outer edge."

Check out the image posted by NASA here:

The dense columns of cool hydrogen gas and space dust can be seen in the upper left and center of the photo, the description further read.

The image depicts this nebula in visible light and shows off its brilliant colours: hydrogen is green, oxygen is blue, and nitrogen is red.

While describing the image, NASA wrote, "In the upper left of the image, yellow and gold clouds transition to green as they meet the blackness of space. At the center, a blue and green bubble emanates with a bright pink star with yellow clouds adjacent to it."



