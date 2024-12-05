NASA Offers $20,000 For Best Rescue Plan To Save Stranded Astronauts Like Sunita Williams

NASA invites innovators to develop a life-saving Lunar Rescue System to save astronauts stranded on the Moon. The space agency offers up to $20,000 for the most effective design to safely transport a fully suited astronaut across the Moon's rugged terrain. This initiative is part of NASA's Artemis missions, which face challenges like extreme temperatures, uneven surfaces, and bulky spacesuits.

If you have a groundbreaking idea, now's your chance to make an impact and win big. Submissions for the South Pole Safety Challenge: Lunar Rescue System are open until January 23, 2025, via the HeroX portal. With a total prize pool of $45,000, the best proposal will help address critical concerns as NASA gears up for the Artemis mission, scheduled for September 2026.

NASA is preparing for the possibility of an astronaut becoming incapacitated on the Moon due to injury, medical emergencies, or mission-related accidents. In such scenarios, crewmates will need a reliable method to transport them back to the lunar lander.

"The unforgiving lunar environment poses unique challenges that demand innovative solutions," said Sarah Duglas from NASA, as reported by The Sun. Experts highlight that while the mission site was chosen partly for its water-ice reserves, the Moon's surface remains a significant hurdle. Covered with sharp rocks, deep craters, and steep slopes, it is difficult to navigate even under optimal conditions.

The competition calls for a design capable of moving a fully suited astronaut over two kilometres, up a 20-degree incline, without using a rover. While the Moon's lower gravity reduces the astronaut's weight, it's still too much for manual carrying, making a technological solution essential.

This is your chance to help shape the future of lunar exploration and astronaut safety. "The solution must perform effectively in the Moon's extreme South Pole environment and operate independently of a lunar rover," NASA explained.

Here's how to apply

Interested candidates can apply or submit their applications via the HeroX portal, where the organisation usually posts its public challenge. Entries are open until January 25. NASA's experts and engineers will evaluate the submitted plan. Criteria such as the weight, ease, and impact on the astronaut's new Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Suit will be considered. Visit the official website for more information.