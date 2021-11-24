"Asteroid, We're Coming For You": NASA Launches Mission, A First

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) experiment lifted off at 10:21 pm Pacific Time from Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US.

'Asteroid, We're Coming For You': NASA Launches Mission, A First

A NASA mission to deliberately smash a spacecraft into an asteroid blasts off.

NASA has launched a mission to smash a spacecraft into an asteroid -- a world's first to test asteroid-deflecting technology. The space probe will crash into the asteroid to alter its speed and course. 

"Asteroid Dimorphos: we're coming for you!" the space agency tweeted today.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) experiment lifted off at 10:21 pm Pacific Time from Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US, NASA TV's livestream showed.