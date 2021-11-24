'Asteroid, We're Coming For You': NASA Launches Mission, A First

NASA has launched a mission to smash a spacecraft into an asteroid -- a world's first to test asteroid-deflecting technology. The space probe will crash into the asteroid to alter its speed and course.
"Asteroid Dimorphos: we're coming for you!" the space agency tweeted today.
Riding a @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, our #DARTMission blasted off at 1:21am EST (06:21 UTC), launching the world's first mission to test asteroid-deflecting technology. pic.twitter.com/FRj1hMyzgH
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) experiment lifted off at 10:21 pm Pacific Time from Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US, NASA TV's livestream showed.