An intruder who attacked the husband of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer had broken into their California home in search of the top Democrat, her spokesman said Friday.

"Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the speaker," Drew Hammill said in a statement.

